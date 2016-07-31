Become A Member

SPECIAL OFFER
Our best deal ever!

Your FIRST
Month FREE

Click here for details

TRANS TASMAN Australian Edition

The China FTA aside, Australia is still our biggest trading partner and closest ally.

The Trans Tasman Australian Edition provides you with a window on what’s happening in our closest neighbour.

Focusing each week on trade, economy, defence, environment, politics, legislation and other key issues.

The ideal watchdog for Government departments and businesses to make comparisons and informed decisions based on trends from across the Tasman.

FREE With Your Membership

The NZ Regional
Scoreboard

Every serious management decision-maker needs to know 'Changes in the Economy'.

The NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard is a quarterly economic indicator, prepared by the Main Report Group in association with ASB Bank Ltd.

It provides exclusive, practical, at-a-glance statistical research including Employment, Retail Trade, House Prices, Construction, Population, New Car Sales and ranks NZ's 16 Regional Council areas.

The Trans Tasman Political Alert covers all the areas you need to know:


- Political Commentary
- The Economy
- Business Trends
- New Legislation
- Economic Debate
- Regulations/Tax Laws
- Trade
- Select Committees
- Govt Dept Briefs
- Government Business
- Sharemarket & Companies in the News

Plus Special Australian Edition each week

Sector Reports - 3 Powerful Reports

  • NZ Government Departments Review
    A yearly review of how the major Government Departments have performed along with a critical ranking provided by an independant panel of advisers, drawn from the ranks of industry, lobby groups and users of Government services.
  • Roll Call - How our MPs perform each year
    Trans Tasman's award winning Wellington team run their rule over the performance of our MPs durning the year. The December publiciation is a highlight of the Parliamentary year
  • NZ Select Committees Report
    Find out about the work of these crucial organizations, who is in them, who drives them and who is not pulling their weight.

A - Z NZ Government Department Directory

100% Guarantee


Your satisfaction is 100% guaranteed. If Trans Tasman doesn't come up to your expectations, you may cancel any time up to the first 60 days of starting your subscription and a full refund will be issued.




Insights Into Politics:

Trans Tasman Political Alert

New Zealand's #1 Political Letter

Your First Month Free*!

Be first to know vital developments on
politics, trade legislation and economy.


Politics, economic shifts, legislation, regulations and competition are the four major forces influencing your business opportunities. Each week, TRANS TASMAN brings you the real story behind the news and events shaping the political scene – and the insights and analysis you need to make your organisation even more successful. And its crisply-written, time-saving style allows you to stay up-to-date in the midst of your hectic day.

For more than four decades TRANS TASMAN has been putting its finger on the pulse of the Australian/NZ relationship and the events shaping it, the crucial political and economic trends affecting our lives and businesses heading into the future.


Ringside On Politics - In his second term, John Key negotiated some tough hurdles, the fallout from the Canterbury earthquakes, the Fonterra botulism scare, and the row over the GCSB spying and Kim Dotcom among other things.

The electorate whole heartedly endorsed his handling not only of these issues, but the economy and the governing of the country as a whole. He now has to deliver a legacy building third term. There is still no real threat from the opposition as it goes through a rebuilding phase, but there is not much sign of John Key's legacy being enshrined either, unless we get a new flag.

Perhaps a new flag will be his lasting achievement for the country. One issue he must tackle is housing - so far his Govt has been unable to make inroads into this pressing social and now political problem.

Right For The Job - The economy is facing stronger headwinds, and growth is expected to be subdued over the next 12 months. The global fall in commodity prices and Fonterra’s severe lowering of the dairy payout for next season will have a major impact on Govt finances, and the economy as a whole. The dollar is falling which has mitigated some of the impact from lower dairy and oil prices.

However the cautious stewardship of Key and Finance Minister Bill English should see the country through, and voters have confidence they are right for the job. While Labour is still in disarray, Andrew Little is now starting to gain some momentum and the party’s determination to reinvent itself could yet cause the Government problems, especially if it slips into the trap of third term arrogance.

Where Are The Others? - The Greens are just treading water and while NZ First increased its share of the vote. and the old stager Winston Peters has had a new lease on life after his Northland by-election win, it is nowhere near being in a position to cause trouble for Key and his now very minor party allies – ACT, United Future and the Maori Party. One plus for National has been the ending of any sort of political threat from the unholy alliance of Kim Dotcom, Hone Harawira and Laila Harre and their Internet/Mana alliance. Colin Craig’s Conservatives have imploded, and cease to be a threat or a potential ally.


The Economy – The global slump in commodity prices and slowing Chinese demand are taking their toll. The Kiwi dollar is playing its part by falling as commodity prices have, taking some of the edge off dairy's plunge. Much of the country’s short to medium term economic future will still be decided beyond our borders as evidenced by global market volatility to which NZ is still particularly vulnerable. Dairy farm debt is shaping as a major problem, as is Auckland's housing crisis - successive OCR cuts have not helped there.

Business & Economic Trends – Growth is still solid, if not as spectacular as some had predicted, with the Govt forecasting a revenue shortfall. Inflation appears to have been tamed for now - in fact it is being seen as too low. The dollar is falling of its own volition as commodity prices stay low, and OCR cuts will help the process. The big problem for NZ outside global market volatility and a potential crash in China.

Is there an alternative for NZ if the China trade goes bad? The TPP agreement which is seen by many as a backdoor to the Holy Grail of a US free trade agreement has been signed - but there's still a lot of water to go under the bridge before it is fully ratified. The US presidential election won't help.

Sector Reports - How are specific sectors of the economy performing? Where are the best opportunities for investment – and what areas are best left alone?

New Legislation & Tax Laws – Market Regulation • Commercial & Corporate Law • Taxation • Health and Safety • Paid Parental Leave • Treaty Settlements.

Our special weekly “In the Lobby” column goes right to the heart of what’s happening in the Select Committees and looks at the driving forces in them, the work they’re doing, and their impact on Govt.


Trade – Businesses are benefiting from new Free Trade deals, especially the one signed with China. Asian markets are growing while European economies are still finding the going tough. The Trans Pacific Partnership is still a key objective. but looking harder to achieve. Climate change, and the environment, are moving to be high not just on the political, but also the business, agenda. Water management has become one of the battle grounds for political advantage.

The Sharemarket & Companies in the News - How will you fare as global markets go through a period of volatility? The swings – and roundabouts. What are the forces at work? Running the rule over the blue chips. Keeping an eye on the “sleepers” who may be tomorrow’s high-fliers. Spotting the movers and the shakers.

Select Committees - See what the Committees are doing and what they are thinking in our Select Committees column.

Government Department Updates - Many large organisations rely on their Public Relations Consultants, Lobbyists and Trade Associations to supply them with information on the workings of Government Departments. By subscribing to Trans Tasman you will read first hand each Department’s policy, personnel and how they interprete and implement legislation. Trans Tasman is subscribed to by many journalists and commentators from competing media.

Read and widely used by professional and business decisionmakers, including:

• Cabinet Ministers • A cross section of influential Governmental Departments • The majority of Diplomatic Missions accredited to NZ and Australia • Chief Executives and Finance Directors of significant NZ and Australian Public Companies • State Owned Enterprises • Financial institutions • Professional Services, Accounting, Law, Public Relations, Employment • Manufacturing, Primary and Knowledge-Based Industries • Industry Associations and Lobbyists • Journalists and commentators from competing media.

Trans Tasman Political Alert has a team of 6 highly-qualified specialist contributors, analysing discussions & decisions, looking at potential repercussions, identifying trends, listening to Select Committee debate & reporting on opinions, submissions & personalities. We draw upon a wide range of sources close to the Beehive inner circle who wish to remain anonymous, for obvious reasons.

New membership offer:
Subscribe and save $236

Subscribe today, and we’ll start your subscription (46 issues a year) at the special rate of $329. That’s a $236 discount off the regular price of $575.

Sincerely

Max Bowden
Editor in Chief

PS. Direct from Wellington and Canberra – right from the Beehive Engine Room to your desk every Thursday.


Offer Good For New Members Only. It Is Our Way Of Introducing You To The Report.

Start Your Electronic Membership Today
And Receive Your First MONTH Free!*

Profile You are currently eligible to receive the $575 Trans Tasman Political Alert
for the special charter price of $329. That's a $236 saving off the regular price.

Special Bonus Every Week • The Trans Tasman Australian Edition.
Plus: • Roll Call Annual Report on the Politicians • NZ Select Committees Report yearly
• The NZ Regional Economic Scoreboard quarterly and the Trans Tasman coffee mug.

 Please start my membership to Trans Tasman Political Alert.

My preferred membership is:

ELECTRONIC EDITION: 46 issues plus your FIRST MONTH FREE - That's 50 issues in all - $329

PRINT EDITION: 46 issues plus your FIRST MONTH FREE - That's 50 issues in all (free postage) - $429

*FIRST MONTH FREE WITH ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP
- when you pay by Credit Card
 

Pay with a credit card now and take advantage of our special offer. You'll get your first month free* of Trans Tasman, in addition to your one-year electronic membership of 46 issues (that's 50 issues in all) for just $329... and $429 for the print edition. GST included in all prices

ELECTRONIC EDITION: You'll receive an e-mail with a link to download the latest issue every Thursday, days earlier than the postal delivery.

PRINT EDITION: Weekly issues are delivered by Fastpost.
Name:
 Organisation:
Address:
 City or Town:
Postcode:
 Phone:
Email:

OFFER VALID UNTIL JULY 31st 2016

IN THIS WEEK'S ISSUE

08 December 2016

  • This Week...John Key sent NZ politics into a spin this week, the full effects of which may not be felt until election day next year. Key leaves office at the top of his game, the most popular leader NZ has known in the modern era, a fourth election victory in his grasp.
  • Under a new leader, National can re-define itself, even as it pursues the “incremental radicalism” of the Key era. Key’s political philosophy focused on people and making lives better. It is defined as “brand Key” and has been broad enough to encompass most of those electors who sit on the right of the political spectrum, as well as a significant majority of those in the centre.
  • Key’s sudden departure will almost certainly see National take a hit in opinion polls, but given the strength of recent polling showing a substantial majority of voters think NZ is moving in the right direction, National strategists are still confident the party can win a fourth term.
  • And NZ is attracting a higher level of quality international investment in three key areas. Economic Development Minister Steven Joyce says in the past year there have been 59 significant foreign direct investment deals, as well as three confirmed R&D deals by large multinational companies.

Subscribe Today!

FREE!
When You Sign Up

Trans Tasman
Prestigious Mug

Start the day off right with your favourite drink - coffee, tea, hot chocolate - with your own favourite mug made just for you.

The mug is tastefully designed. It holds 300ml and there are no problems with the dishwasher or microwave. it is ideal for at home or in the office.

What better way to read your Trans Tasman than with a hot burst of your favourite beverage from your own cup.

Subscribe Today!

Trans Tasman
Political Alert

Find Out Why The Trans Tasman Political Alert Is The Best Read #1 Political Letter in New Zealand With 8,000+ Paid Subscribers*. Delivered Weekly Since 1968.

*(includes multi user site license subscribers)

Look for these exclusive advantages of our Electronic Edition:

  • Instant delivery
  • Live links to other online reports and resources
  • Additional content not found in the print edition
  • Access to our extensive archives
  • Print your own copy
  • Readable on smartphones, laptops or tablets
  • Full colour images

Submitting Press Releases For Publication

Trans Tasman welcomes the contribution of press releases for publication.

Email the Editor.

CORPORATE MEMBERSHIP

Multi-User Site Licences

Join the Government Department leaders and professional decision-makers who read Trans Tasman:

  • • Alcohol Advisory Council
  • • Duncan Cotterill
  • • EECA
  • • Microsoft NZ
  • • Wellington City Council
  • • ACC
  • • Chapman Tripp
  • • Fonterra
  • • KPMG
  • • Office of the Auditor General
  • • The Reserve Bank
  • • The Todd Corporation
  • • IRD
  • • Buddle Finlay
  • • BNZ
  • • Russell McVeagh
  • • Ballance Agri-Nutrients
  • • Ministry for the Environment
  • • Bell Gully
  • • Ernst & Young
  • • Ministry of Health
  • • Skope Industries
  • • State Services Commission
  • • NZ Tourism
  • • DLA Piper NZ
  • • ASB Bank
  • • HQNZ Defence Library
  • • Statistics NZ
  • • MED
  • • DoC
  • • First NZ Capital
  • • Spark
  • • Ministry of Primary Industries
  • • Ministry of Transport
  • • Ministry of Social Development
  • • NZ Trade & Enterprise
  • • Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
  • • Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • • Victoria University of Wellington
  • • Environment Canterbury ... and more.

Copyright © 2016 The Main Report Group